Parliamentary groups meet last time before polls

Political parties will hold their Parliamentary group meetings for the last time this week before June's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Opposition parties will hold their meetings today, while the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will do so on Thursday.

Parliament will work overtime for a series of omnibus bills before recessing for the June 24 elections.

In the meantime, political parties will focus on their election campaigns, deciding on candidates for parliamentary deputies and their election manifestos.

Parliamentary work will conclude in the 26th legislative term, with the next batch of deputies after June 24 to start as members of the 27th term. The new term will also usher in the era of the presidential system, which was approved in a referendum last year on April 16.

The snap presidential and parliamentary elections were brought forward from late 2019 as a result of an agreement between the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).