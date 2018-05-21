Survey: Erdoğan has almost 55 percent support in presidential elections

A Justice and Development Party (AK Party) survey has revealed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the strongest presidential candidate, with an estimated 54 percent of the voters backing him.

The AK Party, on the other hand, may receive 48 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections.

"Right now, our public surveys show that we may get around 54-56 percent of the votes in presidential elections," AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal told private Turkish broadcaster, Kanal 7, on Saturday.

He said that the AK Party has mostly retained its voter base from the Nov. 1, 2015, general elections. "According to the surveys, the AK Party will likely receive 46-48 percent of the votes," Ünal said. He added that the AK Party deputy candidates' list will be handed to the party's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Monday.

Ünal said that the party has interviewed some 7,340 individuals, who applied for deputy candidacy, and 2,100 of them have managed to move to the next round of vetting.