Turkey's CHP puts economy at center in election campaign

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Saturday promised to solve Turkey's economic problems as he presented his party's election manifesto.

Speaking at the official launch of the program in Ankara, Kılıçdaroğlu said a government led by the party's presidential candidate Muharrem Ince and a parliament with CHP majority would focus on fixing the economy, unemployment and transforming Turkey into a high-tech hub.

Among the promises made by Kılıçdaroğlu were generous credits to SMEs with zero interest, tax cuts for farmers, higher wages for teachers, and new projects in Anatolian provInces where agriculture and industry is the main source of income.

Against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), CHP has struggled to win support beyond its core base of secular-minded voters. CHP's candidate Ince is now trying to gain support from other voter bases with economic pledges and vows to be a non-partisan leader if elected.

However, polls show President and AK Party chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is comfortably the strongest candidate and is likely to win in the first round with a simple majority.

Ince and the CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu are expected to hold joint rallies in provinces including Bursa, Aydın, Ordu, Giresun, Hatay, Mersin, Izmir, Ankara and Istanbul in the coming days. CHP's group deputy chairman Engin Altay said on Thursday that Ince will visit 73 provinces and hold the last rally in Istanbul. On Thursday, Ince said in a televised interview that he wants to visit 81 provinces, if time allows.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli will also announce his party's election declaration on Saturday. The MHP formed an alliance with AK Party for the elections, which was named the People's Alliance. Bahçeli announced that he will support Erdoğan in the presidential elections. The AK Party officials have stated that there will be a joint rally organized by the People's Alliance, where both Erdoğan and Bahçeli will jointly address supporters.

Eleven political parties are contesting the early elections: AK Party, CHP, MHP, Grand Unity Party (BBP), Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Democrat Party (DP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Free Cause (Hüda-Par) Party, newly-formed Good Party (IP), Felicity Party (SP) and the Patriotic Party (VP). Both in presidential and parliamentary elections, 59,391,328 electorates, including 56,342,263 in Turkey and 3,049,065 abroad, will go to polls in the elections.