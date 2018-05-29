Turkey raises concerns over German interference in elections

Despite Turkey's increasing concern over Germany's interference in the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections, German authorities are not pulling back their hypocritical attitude toward Turkish citizens living in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ expressed discomfort yesterday over Germany's interference in the upcoming elections in Turkey, criticizing it for allowing a pro-PKK rally in support of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

"This attitude is a sign of German government's interference in elections in Turkey. Turkish people feel uncomfortable over the meddling in domestic affairs, interference in elections, and an interventionist attitude. So do we," Minister Bozdağ told reporters in central Yozgat province.

He also further criticized Germany for allowing a rally organized on Saturday in support of the pro-PKK HDP.

"I say, let's use the ballot to give the biggest response to Germany. With a comeback, which will please Turkey and upset Germany on June 24, all their anti-Turkey efforts will go down the drain," he continued.

"Our friends are not permitted to attend any meeting in Germany even for a state mission. But the PKK is permitted, isn't it? They lie to us while enabling terrorists to have a rally with police security," President Erdoğan said also said during his rally in Manisa province yesterday, criticizing Germany.

The HDP rally attracted about a thousand supporters in Cologne's Neumarkt square.

In April, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said that his country would not allow Turkish politicians to carry out election campaign rallies.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with nearly 14,000 followers in the country.

Ankara has long criticized Berlin for not taking serious measures against the PKK, which uses the country as a platform for their fundraising, recruitment and propaganda activities.

'Not citizens, deputies are not allowed to hold rallies'

As a row regarding the rallies of Turkish political parties in Germany continues, a German diplomatic source responded to Turkey's criticism, saying that citizens are entitled to holding rallies but deputies are excluded.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, German diplomatic source stated yesterday that "the right to assembly is protected by the law and all citizens supporting different parties can hold rallies in Germany." He added however, "the deputies are not allowed to hold rallies."

"The Turkish citizens including the supporters of AK Party can hold rallies in Germany but without the participation of deputies," the source added. Referring to the use of PKK banners in HDP rallies, the source underlined that "they are not allowed and German police have the right to interfere." The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned Germany for allowing a rally of the HDP in Cologne, describing the move as "hypocrisy."

"This two-faced approach, which we condemn strongly, cannot be reconciled with democracy, the fight against terrorism and expectations of normalization in Turkish-Germany relations," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Turkey-Germany political consultation kicks off

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that political consultations between Turkey and Germany will be held under the co-chairmanship of Ambassador Ümit Yalçın, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, in Ankara today. During the consultations, bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional and global issues of common interest will be discussed as Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

Touching on the consultation meetings between Germany and Turkey, the diplomatic source said that foreign policy issues including Syria are expected to be addressed.

Turkey and Germany have been in a normalization process for some time after the two countries were locked in heated debates and ultimatums for one-and-a-half years due to a series of issues.

Ankara's relations with Berlin have been strained on several occasions due to PKK demonstrations and the presence of the terrorist organization's seniors in the country previously, which Ankara labels as tolerance to terrorism. Also, the Turkish government blames the German state for harboring, aiding and abetting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). So far, hundreds of high ranking Gülenists and fugitive putschists were granted asylum by German authorities. According to estimates, there are about 5.5 million Turkish citizens living in western European countries. In Germany alone, there are about 3 million Turkish citizens, which makes Germany a crucial country in Turkey's elections.

Ankara has been trying to mend marred ties with some EU member states after relations hit rock bottom last year when there were elections in Germany and Austria and a referendum that saw constitutional changes in Turkey. The elections in the Netherlands last year also greatly dented ties between Ankara and EU states.