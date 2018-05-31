Constitutional Court rejects CHP's application for annulment of several articles of electoral alliance law

Turkey's Constitutional Court rejected Thursday main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) application for the annulment of several articles of the electoral alliance law on the grounds of election security.

The electoral alliance law, allowing political parties to form alliances for the first time in Turkish politics, was ratified by the Parliament on March 13. The court's decision was important as only 24 days left for the snap parliamentary and presidential elections called in June.

However, some articles of the law also concerned with the conduct and security of the elections. While in the past law enforcement could be only called to the polling centers by appointed officials, with the new alliance bill, citizens will be able to call the authorities themselves to inform about possible disturbances.

This was among the articles brought before the top court by the CHP, in addition to articles allowing relocation and aggregating of election polls, accepting unsealed ballots and envelopes valid, registering voters residing in the same building to different electoral districts and rules of conduct to determine poll board chairman.

