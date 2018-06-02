Lawyers dominate candidate lists for Turkish Parliament

Lawyers, as an occupation, constitute the majority in the recently published candidate lists for Parliament in the upcoming elections on June 24.

According to the lists released by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), 457 lawyers have been included by the eight parties running in the parliamentary elections - the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Good Party (İP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the Patriotic Party (VP) and the Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR).

Furthermore, 68 independent deputy candidates will run in the elections.

Aside from the lawyers, 640 "self-employed" citizens were included on the deputy candidate lists. Approximately, 350 engineers followed suit and are deputy candidates.

Also, 135 doctors found themselves a spot on the lists.

Students and teachers were on the lists as well, with 289 students and 170 teachers in the race on June 24 for a parliamentary seat.

The parliamentary and presidential elections, originally set for November 2019, were moved up to June 24.

This parliamentary election is of historic importance as the parties will be able to enter the elections for the first time under electoral alliances.

While the AK Party and the MHP will be under the umbrella of the People's Alliance, the CHP, the İP, the SP and the Democrat Party (DP) will enter the elections as the Nation Alliance.

The DP did not submit lists to the YSK since the deputy candidates of the party are on the CHP's lists.