Opposition Nation Alliance promises return to parliamentary system

In a joint statement released yesterday, the Nation Alliance promised to return to the parliamentary system if elected.

The parties in the Nation Alliance, namely the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Good Party (İP), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), said that when and if they obtain a majority in Parliament, the political governing system is to be reconstructed in line with the principles of separation of powers and pluralistic democracy.

On April 16, 2017, a constitutional change referendum secured the people's choice to transform Turkey's governmental system into a presidential one. The new system is scheduled to take effect with the upcoming presidential election on June 24.

Moving forward, the statement offered a construction process that includes: Ensuring that the powers of the president are used in accordance with parliamentary supervision principles; ensuring the rule of law; ensuring judicial independence and impartiality; the immediate abolishment of the state of emergency; to effectively and decisively fight all kinds of terrorism and inflation; and ensuring all rights and freedoms.

In the past month, parties in the Nation Alliance gathered to discuss a road map for a return to the parliamentary system with the leadership of İP Chairwoman Meral Akşener.

After meeting with the CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Akşener also held talks with the chairmen of SP and DP.

The Nation Alliance is limited to the parliamentary elections, with member parties nominating their own presidential candidates.

The incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is running for president as a joint candidate for the People's Alliance, which is made up of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP).

The CHP's presidential candidate Muharrem İnce has also vowed to bring back the parliamentary system in his own election manifesto if he wins.