Why does President Erdoğan keep winning? Turkey's rising politician explains

A video by Rümeysa Kadak, who is set to be the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) youngest parliament member on Sunday, has explained to young voters why President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the most popular figure in the Turkish politics.

The video titled "Why Does President Erdoğan Keep Winning?" in 12 different elections since 2002, reminding the youth that the AK Party achieved remarkable economic growth despite taking over the government following an economic crisis.





22-year-old Kadak also mentioned the military intervention throughout the Turkish history and headscarf ban that have traumatized the country before the AK Party government.

Kadak is one of the MP candidates who use social media most actively. She previously said: "If you have no social media account, you may not get the attention of many young people, unfortunately. Because you can talk with up to 200 people in a day when you are on the field, but social media gives you the opportunity to meet thousands of people."