World leaders congratulate Erdoğan on election results

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received congratulations from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas, Azerbaijan's Haider Aliyev, Hungary's Viktor Orban and Bosnia's Bakir Izetbegovic, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev late Sunday as the preliminary results suggested a victory for the incumbent president.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was the first head of state to call his Turkish counterpart after the results.

Shortly after, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Bakir Izetbegovic, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also extended their congratulations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Vcitor Orban also became the first EU leader to call Erdoğan to congratulate him on his election success.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias and Guinea's Mamadi Toure also called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to congratulate him on AK Party's success in the elections.

With almost 80 percent of votes counted in Turkey's presidential elections, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is predicted to emerge as the winner with a 54.4 percent lead.

Main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince received 29.8 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Good Party's (İP) presidential candidate Meral Akşener gets 7.5 percent of the votes and the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) candidate Selahattin Demirtaş has won 7.2 percent.