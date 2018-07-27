AK Party to reflect on June 24 results to minimize mistakes in local elections

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will gather at an exploratory camp in August to reflect on the results of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections to minimize mistakes in local elections.

According to media reports, the AK Party will hold a camp in the Kızılcahamam district of the capital city of Ankara, on Aug. 10-12, to evaluate the June 24 results and lay out an analysis as to where mistakes were made to perform better in the March 2019 local elections.

The AK Party, which garnered 42.5 percent of the vote that cost them the majority in Parliament, continues its analysis of the June 24 elections. In this context, the results of all electoral districts are handled individually.

The reasons for the losses in some districts are also being investigated within the AK Party. For a comprehensive analysis, the AK Party members and deputies were called for a three-day camp.

The evaluations made by the provincial administrations will be discussed at the camp. The effects of the election campaigns and the rhetoric of the AK Party conducted during the election process will also be assessed throughout the camp.

Previously, all party branches and local organizations were urged to draw up reports as to why the party has not been able to attract more voters in specific regions or districts. Moreover, AK Party Ankara Deputy and Head of the Women Branch Lütfiye Selva Çam said that the party would use the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) system to analyze the behaviors and preferences of voters.

The mistakes made during this process will also be discussed in this context. The deficiencies and errors identified in the meeting will be conveyed to top AK Party bodies, namely the Central Executive Board (MYK) and Central Executive Committee and Central Decision Board (MKYK).

The analyses will help the party draw up a road map for the upcoming local elections. The camp will also seek to create an environment for discussion about which election strategies will be implemented, which measures will be taken within the scope of the local elections.

In the aftermath of the June 24 elections, in which Erdoğan won by 52.6 percent of the vote, the AK Party gained 295 seats in the 600-deputy Parliament with 42.56 percent of the vote, and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained 49 seats with 11.10 percent. The two parties had formed an alliance called the People's Alliance making their total seats 344, which constitutes an absolute majority but falls 56 short of the 400 deputies required for constitutional amendments and six short of introducing constitutional amendments in public referendums. Shortly after the elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the AK Party understood the message given by the people.

After the camp in Kızılcahamam, the AK Party will hold its ordinary convention on Aug. 18. The party is expected to enter a rejuvenation process with the ordinary convention as media reports claim that new faces will be assigned to various tasks within the party. It was reported previously that the president wanted the party to hold the ordinary congress on Aug. 18 instead of Sept. 12 to prevent any complacency.