AK Party seeks to overcome deficiencies with new road map for local elections

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) concluded an exploratory camp over the weekend as it analyzed complaints and suggestions to draw an effective road map for the March 2019 local elections.

According to news reports, the three-day camp in the capital Ankara's Kızılcahamam district ended Sunday. The camp discussed why the AK Party lost a significant number of votes in the June 24 parliamentary elections - compared to the Nov. 1, 2015 elections - and explored how it could make up for the mistakes ahead of the next elections.

The AK Party had requested detailed reports on the June 24 process from all of its organizations, deputies and deputy candidates. Approximately 2,000 reports were submitted, and the final analysis was handed to the party's chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The reports, as well as the problems and shortcomings mentioned in them, were discussed at the camp.

The AK Party experienced a 7 percent drop at the ballots, costing them the majority in Parliament. In this context, the results from every electoral district will be analyzed to create individual road maps designed to address each district's expectations. The reports said one of the main reasons behind this drop was the electorate's dissatisfaction with the party's local branches. Another factor that cost the party millions of votes was the indifference of some local party authorities to the problems of the people.

Citizens reportedly were not content with the local administrations. The mayors were not sufficiently interested in the public, promises were not fulfilled and problems were not resolved quickly, the reports pointed out.

President Erdoğan, delivering a victory speech on June 24, acknowledged that the AK Party was served a clear message by the citizens. It received 42.6 percent of the vote and won 295 seats in Parliament.

The AK Party is set to go through a rejuvenation process with the ordinary convention on Aug. 18 and head to the local elections. Media reports claim that new faces will be assigned to various tasks within the party.

The deficiencies and errors identified in the meeting will be conveyed to top AK Party bodies, namely the Central Executive Board (MYK) and the Central Executive Committee and Central Decision Board (MKYK).