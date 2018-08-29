CHP to analyze June 24 election results

The main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) leadership will convene today to analyze the June 24 presidential and parliamentary election results to determine the reasons behind the failure of the party.

The CHP's party assembly is expected to meet at the party's headquarters in Ankara today under the leadership of Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The meeting is expected to start with a presentation of a report prepared by academics from the Middle East Technical University (METU). After the presentation, the results of the election will be evaluated by the party assembly.

Another report prepared by the CHP Economy Commission titled "Latest Developments in the Economy" will also be discussed during the meeting. Deputy Chairman Ünal Çeviköz is also expected to make a presentation on current problems with the foreign policy of the country.

The assembly also expected to discuss the issues of increasing the numbers of the members of city and town boards of directors.

The evaluation reports will also be shared with the party organizations.

The June 24 elections saw the People's Alliance, which was formed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), claim victory with 53.7 percent of the votes and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with 52.6 percent. On the other hand, the CHP and the Nation Alliance, which was formed between the CHP, the Good Party (İP), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), garnered 33.9 percent votes. The CHP, as one party, only managed 22.6 percent, which is a lower level of support when compared to previous elections.

The CHP was shaken by intraparty debates in the wake of its failure in the June 24 elections. On Aug. 6, the party administration announced that the dissidents, who had started a petition calling for a change in the administration on July 16, failed to reach a quorum for an extraordinary convention. The dissidents, not satisfied with the result, unceasingly protested the administration with hunger strikes, sit-in protests and resignations.