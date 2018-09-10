MHP signals electoral alliance with AK Party in 30 metropolises

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has signaled at a likely alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in 30 metropolises in the upcoming local elections March next year.

Speaking at a program in capital Ankara yesterday, MHP Vice Chairman Yaşar Yıldırım said that in the upcoming elections, the MHP will do its best "to have the local administrations in the 30 big cities composed of political parties that are devoted to the People's Alliance."

The AK Party and MHP had formed the People's Alliance in the recent general elections.

Yıldırım also voiced the MHP's intention to win the municipal elections in three of Turkey's biggest provinces - Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

In the 2014 local elections, the MHP won three metropolitan municipalities with around 10 percent of the total votes, while AK Party won 18 out of the 30 metropolitan municipalities with around 60 percent of the votes.

Unlike the People's Alliance, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced that it will not form any alliances with other political parties for the local elections.

The CHP had formed the Nation Alliance with the Good Party (İP), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democratic Party (DP) for the June 24 elections.