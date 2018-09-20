CHP, İP officials say no alliance made for upcoming elections

Officials from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the far-right Good Party (İP) said yesterday that alliances for the 2019 municipal elections are not on their agendas; there was speculation that the parties might consider an alliance for local elections.

"We declared that we will not form an alliance. We will not form an alliance with any party, however, we will try to open doors at the local level with the candidates we pick," CHP Deputy Chairman Veli Ağbaba said in southeastern Malatya province.

"We will come up with candidates that can be appealing to all segments of the society," he added.

Turkey will head to the polls for municipal elections in March next year. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have already signaled a continuation of their People's Alliance, formed initially for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections. The CHP and İP, along with the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), had also formed an alliance for the June 24 elections, named the Nation Alliance.

The Deputy Chairman of the İP, Ahmet Ersagun Yücel, also said in southeastern Kahramanmaraş province that his party has already begun preparations for the upcoming elections, however, forming an alliance with another party is not on their agenda.

"We have not made such a decision," he said and added that the party will come up with their own candidates. He indicated, however, that "if deemed necessary" the party may take such steps in the future.