CHP eyes winning bigger provinces in municipal elections

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections in bigger provinces and reiterated that they will not form an alliance with another party; instead, they plan to nominate candidates that will appeal to every constituent.

Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with Turkish daily Hürriyet, published yesterday, that his party "will win in both Ankara and Istanbul as well as Balıkesir, Denizli, Manisa, Mersin, Bursa, Antalya and Adana provinces," referring to some of the larger provinces in the country. Commenting on rumors of a likely alliance between the CHP and other opposition parties, Kılıçdaroğlu said: "We will ally with the hearts of the people and voters. Our candidates will have qualities that appeal to every voter coming from all kinds of parties. Our candidates will equally serve everyone that votes."

The party's administration has continued to underscore that the names of the candidates have not been determined yet since their priority is currently determining the general profile of the candidates; however, the party said they would gradually announce CHP election candidates starting next month.

The CHP has also stepped up its preparation for the election campaign. Its central executive board met on Aug. 26 to evaluate possible election strategies and create a campaign slogan. Analysis of several matters, including regional issues and opponent analysis, were presented in the meeting. The party is also preparing a unique strategy for Ankara and Istanbul municipalities in the local elections.

Accordingly, the CHP kicked off a workshop camp chaired by Kılıçdaroğlu in the northwestern city of Bolu yesterday evening to complete the formulation of election strategies. The camp is scheduled to run through the weekend. A document explaining strategies will be disclosed to the public at the end of the camp. The CHP was shaken by a complete defeat in the June 24 elections contrary to the hype created domestically and internationally. The party acquired 22.6 percent of the vote, a lower level of support compared to previous elections. The votes in all the metropolis cities and the cities where the CHP attracts the majority of votes also decreased considerably, aggravating the party.