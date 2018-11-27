AK Party reveals 20 more mayoral candidates including for Ankara, Izmir

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday announced 20 more candidates for city mayor including for the capital Ankara and Turkey's third largest city of Izmir at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Erdoğan, who is also AK Party chairman, announced the names of the candidates for 10 metropolitan municipalities and 10 city municipalities.

Former Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, who now serves as deputy from central Kayseri province and AK Party vice chairman in charge of local administrations, was nominated for the capital Ankara. Özhaseki served as the mayor of Kayseri for nearly 17 years between June 1998 and February 2015, when he resigned ahead of the parliamentary elections in June. In November 2015, Özhaseki was appointed as the minister of environment and urban planning, a post he held until July 2018.

Former Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Melih Gökçek, who ran Ankara uninterruptedly for 23 years, resigned in October 2017 amid the AK Party's rejuvenation bid and was replaced by Mustafa Tuna, then mayor of Sincan district.

The AK Party's candidate for western Izmir province, which is a stronghold of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is former Economy Minister and Denizli deputy Nihat Zeybekci, who held the ministry post from December 2013 to November 2015 and from May 2016 to July 2018.

A businessman involved in the textile sector, Zeybekci served as the mayor of Aegean province of Denizli between 2004 and 2011.



Here are all 20 candidates announced by President Erdoğan:



Afyonkarahisar: Mehmet Zeybek (former province chairman)

Ankara: Mehmet Özhaseki

Balıkesir: Yücel Yılmaz (incumbent mayor of Karesi district)

Bingöl: Erdal Arıkan

Çanakkale: Ayhan Gider

Çankırı: Hüseyin Boz

Çorum: Halil İbrahim Şıvgın

Eskişehir: Burhan Sakallı

Hatay: Ibrahim Güler (province chairman)

Izmir: Nihat Zeybekci

Karaman: Mahmut Sami Şahin

Konya: Uğur İbrahim Altay

Mardin: Mehmet Vejdi Kahraman

Muş: Feyat Asya

Sakarya: Ekrem Yüce (general director of Çaykur)

Sivas: Hilmi Bilgin (deputy justice minister)

Tokat: Eyüp Eroğlu (incumbent since 2014)

Trabzon: Murat Zorluoğlu (incumbent governor of Van province)

Uşak: Mehmet Çakın (province chairman)

Yozgat: Celal Köse (province chairman)

On Saturday, Erdoğan announced the names of mayoral candidates for 40 provinces. However, candidates for the country's largest three cities, including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir were not revealed.



Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım has been weighed as the most probable figure to run for mayor in Istanbul in the local elections which are scheduled for March 31, 2019.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli announced over the weekend that his party will support the candidates of the AK Party in the three biggest provinces of the country in the upcoming municipal elections.



Considering the election results from the past two municipal elections held in 2009 and 2014, the ruling party is expected to win again in Istanbul and Ankara, and pose a major threat in the opposition stronghold western Izmir province.