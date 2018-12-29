Erdoğan names former PM Binali Yıldırım as AK Party's candidate for Istanbul mayor in Turkish elections

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced Saturday its candidates for Istanbul's metropolitan and district municipalities in the March 2019 local elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the AK Party's much-awaited candidate for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality as Parliament Speaker and former prime minister Binali Yıldırım.

Having served the country as the transport, maritime affairs and communications minister in the 58th, 59th, 60th, 61st and 64th governments, Yıldırım became Turkey's last prime minister in May 2016. With the constitutional changes approved in the April 16, 2017 referendum, which envisaged a new executive presidential system, it was decided that the prime ministerial post would be abolished. Turkey officially switched to a presidential system with the June 24 elections.

Here is AK Party's candidates for district municipalities in Istanbul:

Adalar: Özlem Öztekin Vural

Arnavutköy: Ahmet Haşim Baltacı

Ataşehir: İsmail Erdem

Avcılar: İbrahim Ulusoy

Bağcılar: Lokman Çağrıcı

Bahçelievler: Hakan Bahadır

Bayrampaşa: Atila Aydıner

Beykoz: Murat Aydın

Beylikdüzü: Mustafa Necati Işık

Beyoğlu: Haydar Ali Yıldız

Büyükçekmece: Mevlüt uysal

Çatalca: Mesut Üner

Çekmeköy: Ahmet Poyraz

Esenler: Mehmet Tevfik Göksu

Esenyurt: Azmi Ekinci

Eyüpsultan: Deniz Köken

Fatih: Ergün Turan

Gaziosmanpaşa: Hasan Tahsin Usta

Güngören: Bünyamin Demir

Kadıköy: Özgül Özkan Yavuz

Kağıthane: Mevlüt Öztekin

Kartal: Ebubekir Taşyürek

Küçükçekmece: Temel Karadeniz

Pendik: Ahmet Cin

Sancaktepe: Şeyma Döğücü

Sarıyer: Salih Bayraktar

Sultanbeyli: Hüseyin Keskin

Sultangazi: Abdurrahman Dursun

Şile: İlhan Ocaklı

Şişli: Nihal Yıldırım

Tuzla: Şadi Yazıcı

Ümraniye: İsmet Yıldırım

Üsküdar: Hilmi Türkmen

Zeytinburnu: Ömer Arısoy

In three Istanbul districts, Erdoğan said the AK Party would support the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)'s candidates as part of their People's Alliance.

Beşiktaş: Serkan Topeli

Maltepe: Ahmet Baykan

Silivri: Volkan Yılmaz

The People's Alliance between the MHP and the AK Party was formed ahead of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections. The alliance received a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, the incumbent president, also won the election by 52.6 percent of the votes. As both parties consider the results of the June 24 elections as successful, they now seek to continue their alliance in the local elections.

Last month, Erdoğan announced 20 of the party's mayor candidates, including for major cities like Ankara and İzmir.

Former Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, who is a deputy from central Kayseri province and serves as AK Party vice chairman in charge of local administrations, has been nominated for capital Ankara.

The AK Party mayoral candidate for western İzmir province, a traditional stronghold of the Republican People's Party (CHP), is former economy minister and current Denizli deputy Nihat Zeybekci.