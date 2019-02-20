Voters slam CHP siding with pro-PKK HDP

The Turkish electorate has slammed the Republican People's Party (CHP) and its election ally the Good Party's (İP) veiled alliance with the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

"Those, who connive with the HDP, should know that they cannot whitewash themselves against our martyrs," said 70-year-old Mustafa Sakin, referring to Turkish citizens and security forces who lost their lives during the PKK's decades-old secessionist insurgency. The HDP announced previously that it would not nominate mayoral candidates in seven major municipalities, including Istanbul, İzmir and Ankara, in the upcoming municipal elections. The decision raised questions about a possible secret alliance between the CHP and the HDP, albeit both parties refuting such claims.

"What HDP means is treason. Walking arm-in-arm with a traitor leads you to defeat," said Sebahat Tüfekçi. "People who will go to the ballots on election day know that one cannot expect anything good from those who sided with betrayers."

The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of close links with the PKK. The HDP is known for its support of autonomy in regions where large Kurdish populations live. Also, some of its members have been charged or accused of having links to the PKK terrorist organization. Its former co-leader, Selahattin Demirtaş, was arrested in November 2016 over terrorist propaganda. Many of its members have often voiced overt support to the PKK.

Last week, a former HDP deputy threatened Turkey with terrorist attacks to be perpetuated by the PKK. "We were never helpless because there is the PKK. The PKK will not end. The PKK has sounded the death knell of the fascists and you shall wait for your turn," Nadir Yıldırım, former HDP deputy of eastern Turkey's Van province said last week on his official social media account. An investigation was launched into Yıldırım for his tweets with the accusation of spreading terrorist propaganda.

Mustafa Öz, whose brother was killed by the PKK said, "It is time to say stop to betrayals, time to say stop to those collaborating with murderers," referring to the CHP's cooperation with the HDP.