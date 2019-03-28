More than 3 million watch Erdoğan’s special social media broadcast

More than 3 million followed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's special live broadcast on social media platforms Thursday ahead of Sunday's local elections.

Erdoğan appeared live on major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, for a special Q&A session with the country's young voters.

The special broadcast was watched by a total of 3.4 million people, with 2.1 million people watching the president on Twitter, followed by 770.000 users on Facebook and finally 530.000 on Instagram.

Answering the youth's questions, Erdoğan blasted the West, particularly the U.S., for trying to economically manipulate and weaken Turkey.

Erdoğan said banks were "playing a game" on the Turkish lira ahead of local elections and added that Turkey needed to "discipline speculators in the market."