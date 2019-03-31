People's Alliance leads in Istanbul, tight race for Ankara in Turkey's local elections

The People's Alliance of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are leading Turkey's local elections on Sunday as over 60 percent of the ballots have been counted.

With over 84 percent of Istanbul's ballots counted at 9 p.m., AK Party candidate Binali Yıldırım held the lead in Istanbul with 49.93 percent of the vote, against main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Ekrem Imamoğlu of the Nation Alliance with 47.53 percent of the vote.

In the capital Ankara, AK Party and CHP are vying for the top spot, with CHP's Mansur Yavaş taking the lead with 49.85 percent of the vote against 47.67 percent for AK Party's Mehmet Özhaseki, with nearly 65 percent of the votes counted.

In Turkey's third largest city Izmir, CHP was leading with 58.11 percent of the vote against AK Party's 38.12 percent, with over 54 percent of the votes counted.

According to unofficial results, AK Party candidate Nurullah Tanğlay won the mayoral race in the eastern province of Bitlis with 44.31 percent of the votes against pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) Faruk Işlek at 33.2 percent, with 99.05 percent of the votes counted.

Nation Alliance candidate CHP's Demirhan Elçin won the mayoral race in the northeastern province of Ardahan with 51.34 percent of the votes against 43.48 percent for People's Alliance candidate AK Party's Mehmet Kocatepe, according to unofficial results, with 91.11 percent of the votes counted.

Nation Alliance candidate CHP's Semih Şahin wons the mayoral race in the northwestern province of Bilecik with 50.33 percent of the votes against 41.93 percent for AK Party's Nihat Can, according to unofficial results, with 97.5 percent of the votes counted.

Voting ended at 4 p.m. in Turkey's eastern regions, covering 32 provinces, while citizens living in the other regions of the country continued voting for another hour.

Around 57 million people were eligible to participate in the municipal elections, in which voters are electing mayors, district mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials or village headmen), and members of elder councils. Voter turnout stood at 83.34 percent.