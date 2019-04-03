AK Party candidate Yıldırım says will safeguard Istanbul vote; recount process ongoing

Former Prime Minister and ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Istanbul mayoral candidate Binali Yıldırım on Wednesday said the appeal and vote recount process of the March 31 local elections should be respected.

"Istanbul's citizens have decided by themselves (on a mayor) and this decision will be announced by the Supreme Election Council (YSK)," he said, adding, "I will safeguard these votes."

Yıldırım called on Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu to respect the appeal process, after Imamoğlu called on the YSK to deliver the mandate to him from Sunday's vote.

YSK on Wednesday morning ruled for a recount in eight districts of Istanbul to be resumed after it was halted due to the CHP's objections. Later on Wednesday, YSK ruled for the recount of invalid votes in Istanbul's 15 districts, in addition to the total recount of votes in Çatalca, Silivri and some parts of Kartal district.

