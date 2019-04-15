Bahçeli points to revote as sole logical solution to irregularities

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli on Saturday called for a re-vote in Istanbul as a solution to irregularities and alleged meddling in the election results.

"If an organized interference to the ballots is detected, re-holding elections will be the most logical way in line with the Extraordinary Objection process laid out in the Article 130 of Law No. 298," Bahçeli said on the weekend at his party meeting, which gathered to evaluate the election results. Referring to the alleged irregularities, Bahçeli underscored that they will not stand idle in the face of illegal acts committed that will damage the culture of democracy in the country, adding that if the elections resulted in a way that does not satisfy the public conscience – and if the irregularities bring the country into a crisis – then holding a new election should be considered.

Touching upon the significant difference in the votes for his party and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for the provincial mayors and district mayors, Bahçeli stressed that if the will of the people reflects differently onto provinces and districts, it is a sign of a democratic vulnerability. Bahçeli highlighted that his party will prepare a relevant legislation proposal to address this vulnerability.