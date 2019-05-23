AK Party reaches out to electorate for Istanbul redo polls

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is working extensively as part of its new election strategy in order to gain success in the redo of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality mayor elections on June 23. The party is prioritizing one-to-one contacts with the voters.

The party is also coming together with voters of Kurdish origin in Istanbul through its deputies. Even though the AK Party and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) have shared Kurdish votes between them over the last decade, before the March 31 elections the HDP called on its supporters to back the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate, Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Prominent members of the AK Party are also organizing programs to establish close contact with young voters. The party also increased the number of sahur (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (fast-breaking meal) programs for the holy month of Ramadan as well as home visits. Once the Parliament goes to a recess, more deputies were expected to join the election campaign. During the month-long campaign, the AK Party aims to elaborate on the reasons behind repeating the Istanbul local elections and the ruling party's promises.