First industrial rooftop solar power plant in Çanakkale

İÇDAŞ, a leading Turkish heavy industries company, has launched its first rooftop solar power plant in Çanakkale.

The company is already operating in the renewable energy sector wind and hydroelectric power plants (HEPP) and it took its first steps in producing solar energy by commissioning the rooftop plant at its Çanakkale Biga Integrated Steel Plants.

The plant, the first of its kind in the western province of Çanakkale, uses 2,300 solar panels to cover a rooftop area of around 3,742 square meters. It has an installed capacity of 550 kilowatts (kW) and will produce 753,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to the electricity used by 250 households.

With the rooftop solar power plant, İÇDAŞ's total installed capacity in renewable energy resources has reached 65,850 kW, enough to meet the energy needs of 60,000 households.

More and more countries are opting for solar power plants because of their capacity to reduce the carbon emissions and protect the environment. İÇDAŞ's newest plant is expected to prevent the emission of 452,213 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.