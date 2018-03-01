Oil exports from Kirkuk to Turkey to resume soon

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said late Tuesday that Iraq was discussing with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Turkey about the resumption of oil exports from Kirkuk to Turkey's Ceyhan port through the KRG-controlled pipeline, adding that oil exports from Kirkuk to Turkey will resume soon, reports said.

Speaking at a press conference in Baghdad, the Iraqi prime minister said Baghdad and Erbil have agreed to resume the oil exports, indicating that they are agreed to solve the disputes between them and the KRG in the future.

He added that Iraq has informed Turkey about the Kirkuk oil.