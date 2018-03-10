Turkey, Russia could jointly provide electricity to Syria

Turkey could sell its excess electricity to Syria and other southern neighbors, Limak Enerji Chairman Birol Ergüven said Friday, adding that Turkey, which generates much electricity from natural gas, could cooperate with Russia to provide electricity to Syria via Turkey at very favorable terms. Russia, together with Iran, supplies much of Turkey's natural gas. Ergüven, who was in Moscow for talks with Russian officials, pointed out that once the war in Syria ends, there would surely be major reconstruction projects and that there would be a need for electricity.

The Limak Enerji chairman indicated that new energy trade opportunities might be formed in the region and that the existing excess electricity capacity Turkey could be evaluated for providing energy to Syria and other southern neighbors. "Turkey could cooperate with Russia in providing electricity to Syria via Turkey at very favorable terms," he said.

Similar cooperation could be created in various countries around the world if such a model is developed, Ergüven said.

"It is an idea that we have developed. Clear steps about who the stakeholders could be have not yet been made. We are here in Moscow to discuss these ideas, to see whether it is possible to carry them out and to test the interest. The trust relationship between Turkey and Russia reached significant levels recently. After all, economic cooperation is built on trust. Turkey-Russia cooperation in the region is a factor that enhances stability and prosperity not only for the two countries, but for the neighboring countries as well. I think this cooperation will also reflect successfully on the economy," Ergüven said.

He recalled that Limak Holding has taken part in important projects in Russia, especially in the field of construction.

"These projects are important for us. With the gains we obtain from this experience, we can carry out similar projects in Russia as well as in third countries," Ergüven concluded.