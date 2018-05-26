Turkish construction giant Rönesans signs 4 deals in Russia including key gas processing plant

One of Turkey's largest conglomerates, Rönesans Holding, has signed four agreements in Russia, the Turkish holding announced on Saturday.

The holding signed agreements for projects of the Amur Gas Processing Plant, Sberbank, Administrative Divisions of Moscow and Trams in St. Petersburg under the scope of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), it said in a press release.

The 1.3-billion-euro ($1.52 billion) agreement with an Italian engineering and construction company Maire Tecnimont includes Russian energy giant Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant's building works, which will be completed by 2023.

"We undertook with this agreement Gazprom's largest gas processing plant in Russia," Alptekin Tizer, president of the Rönesans Heavy Industries, said.

He said the plant would have 42-billion-cubic-meter production capacity and it will process Yakutia and Irkutsk's gas.

The plant will carry Russia's gas to China and it will support Amur and East Siberia regions' social, economic and industrial development.

Another agreement -- Memorandum of Understanding -- for building the Yuniy transfer station, Yujnaya subway station and Kolpino tramway project investment cost will be planned for 20 billion rubles (some $321 million), the press release said.

The agreement with the Administrative Divisions of Moscow includes projects in medical services, offices and hotel complexes, and investment appeals.

Meanwhile, Sberbank and the Rönesans Holding signed an agreement to cooperate in several areas such as investment banking and financing activities.

The holding -- established in 1993 -- operates in over 20 countries, including Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Qatar, Finland, Belgium, Gabon and Japan.