Antalya to get first domestic hydroelectric turbine

Turkey's first 100 percent domestic and national turbines will be used in hydroelectric power plants (HPPs). The first turbines designed and tested under the National Design and Manufacturing of Hydroelectric Power Plant Components (MILHES) project will be installed in the Kepez-1 hydroelectric power plant in Antalya.

Initially launched in 2015, the MILHES project is bearing its first fruits. Designed, tested and manufactured in Turkey, the turbines will be installed at the Kepez-1 HPP on the Düden River in Antalya. The design and testing of the model turbine, the most critical stage of turbine production, was carried out at the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey University of Economics and Technology (TOBB ETU). The turbine model to be installed at Kepez-1 was produced at the Water Turbine Design and Test Center, and after testing it's moving on to the manufacturing phase of the main turbine. The test center also issued a certificate for the first time.

In the 4-partner project, the turbines to be installed in the HPP were produced by Gimas A.Ş, a private sector company based in İzmir. The generator for the project was designed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) Marmara Research Center and produced by the General Directorate of the Turkish Electromechanics Industry (TEMSAN). The project was launched to install the first 100 percent domestic, national turbine at Kepez-1 to supply electricity to 36,000 households. As of May, electricity generation was halted at the power plant and old equipment started being dismantled. The plant is to begin generating electricity with its new equipment in October.