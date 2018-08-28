TurkStream construction sets new world record

TurkStream pipe-laying vessel heads to Black Sea for operations on second line

The Russian state-owned gas and oil giant Gazprom announced Monday that the Pioneering Spirit vessel, owned by Swiss company Allseas, set a new world record in offshore pipelaying by laying 6.27 kilometers (3.9 miles) of pipe in a single day as part of the ongoing TurkStream project.

The announcement was made on Gazprom's official Twitter account.

TurkStream, a Turkish-Russian joint energy project, will deliver Russian gas to Turkey via one line and to Europe by a second line. The project is slated to deliver 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year through the two lines.

The pipeline will start from the southern Russian town of Anapa on the Black Sea coast and will be laid on a 930-kilometer (578-mile) route under the Black Sea to reach the Thrace region of Turkey along the Black Sea coast.

The project is expected to start operating by the end of 2019.