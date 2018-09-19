Turkish Petroleum to look for oil in Sudan

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) will explore oil at two different locations in Sudan.

Following an agreement with Sudan's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, TPAO recently took charge of the exploration areas, located near the country's border with South Sudan, according to a report in the Turkish language daily, Yeni Şafak.

The exploration project will increase Turkey's strategic importance in the region, affect the balance of power in the Middle East and will bring significant geopolitical advantages as well as oil revenues in the long term.

According to the deal, the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) took the first step by establishing a company in Sudan. After that, TPAO took charge of the fields for oil exploration. It will now drill at two locations in Abyei, southern Sudan. The oil extracted from the project, which will strengthen Turkey's position in the field of energy, will be sent to Turkey via Port Sudan. Exploration activities in Sudan are being considered very important for the domestic market. The project is expected to have an impact on reducing Turkey's energy expenditures.