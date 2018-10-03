Turkish firm to build Uzbekistan's largest wind power plant

Turkish company ETKA Co. Enerji will build Uzbekistan's largest wind power plant in the country's Surkhandarya region.

According to a statement issued by the Surhanderya regional administration, the Turkish company undertook the construction of a 600-megawatt capacity wind power plant in the province of Surhanderya in southern Uzbekistan. The construction of the plant is expected to be completed in 2020 with investment foreseen to total around $500 million.

According to a report from Uzbekistan's UzA.uz news agency, the project is planned to be implemented within the framework of the development of the Surkhandarya region for 2019-2030 and will provide householders with cheap and reliable electricity. The plant, which will be the largest wind power plant in the country, will generate 2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually and meet the electricity needs of the Baysun and Sherobod districts.

The report also quoted experts as saying that the mountainous region is ideal and possesses every opportunity to get cheap electricity from the wind.

It also noted that the power plant will increase the quality of the power supply to the two districts while eliminating the energy cuts.

The government of Uzbekistan, which aims to diversify the energy production sector, had announced previously that the German conglomerate Siemens will build a wind power plant in the Zarafshish region with a project cost of $100 million and is expected to be operational in 2022.

There are nearly 50 thermal and hydroelectric power plants throughout the country. Approximately 52 billion kWh of electricity is produced annually in these plants.