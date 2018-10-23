Belgium negotiating with Turkish firm to buy electricity

Belgium, which meets most of its electricity needs from nuclear power plants, is in talks with Karadeniz Holding to prevent power outages that could arise from the deactivation of several reactors in November.

Talks are underway to commission the Turkish company's floating power plants in Belgium, according to information compiled from Karadeniz Holding, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The fact that the these floating power plants can reach the Belgian ports within 20 days plays an important role in the talks.

In addition, Karadeniz Holding is able to dock an additional ship in the Belgian port within 40 days and increase Belgium's electricity production capacity by a total of 900 megawatts. This strengthens the hand of the company during negotiations.

Floating power plants are generally used as a support solution for electricity generation in underdeveloped or developing countries. If Karadeniz Holding's electricity generation vessel becomes operational in Belgium, a Turkish electricity production vessel will be used for the first time on the European continent.

It is estimated that the floating power plants belonging to Karadeniz Holding will be able meet Belgium's electricity needs by docking in the ports of Antwerp, Oestend or Zeebrugge until the maintenance and repair of the nuclear reactors are completed, thus preventing the country from staying in the dark. Belgium has a total of seven reactors operating, including four reactors at the Doel nuclear power plant near the Dutch border and three at the Tihange nuclear power plant near the border with Germany and Luxembourg. The electricity generated by these reactors meets about half of the country's needs. Due to technical problems and maintenance in its nuclear reactors, Belgium is expected to have only one active reactor in November. Elektrabel Company, which operates Belgium's nuclear power plants, announced that the Tihange 1 reactor will be commissioned in mid-November, and the reactors of Doel 1, 2 and 4 are planned to be operational in December, while Tihange 3 is expected to be commissioned in March and Tihange 2 will be in operation in late May.

Unable to generate enough electricity despite operating its natural gas conversion facilities at full capacity, Belgium plans to buy electricity from neighboring countries and cut down on industrial facilities. Belgium can't meet all its electricity needs from neighboring countries and requires 1,000 megawatts of additional power.