Turkey's crude oil, LPG imports down in August

Turkey's crude oil imports decreased by 11.08 percent to 2.08 million tons in August compared to the same month last year, according to a report released by the country's energy watchdog yesterday.

Total oil product imports decreased by 12.25 percent this August to 3.75 million tons compared to August 2017, the Energy Marketing Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said.

Oil refinery product production increased by 0.82 percent to 2.65 million tons. In addition, diesel and gasoline production increased by 6.09 and 7.72 percent, reaching nearly 985,000 and 496,000 tons, respectively.

In August, total fuel sales were down by 1.85 percent to 2.68 million tons compared to the same month last year.

Moreover, Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports decreased by nearly 5.07 percent to 311,000 tons in August year-on-year, according to the EMRA.

The data showed that imports to Turkey came from several countries including Algeria, Norway, the U.S., Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy and Ukraine.

Turkey's LPG production increased in August to approximately 95,000 tons - a jump of almost 12.7 percent on a yearly basis. Exports saw a slump over the same period by nearly 99.64 percent to 45 tons compared to August 2017. Total sales of LPG hit approximately 425,000 tons in July, including 342,000 tons of autogas, 71,000 tons of bottled LPG and 12,000 tons of bulk LPG.