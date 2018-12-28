Crude oil imports down by 11.2 percent in October

Turkey's crude oil imports decreased by 11.2 percent to 2 million tons in October 2018 compared to the same month last year, according to a report released by the country's energy watchdog yesterday.

The country's total import of oil products also retreated by 9.5 percent this October to 3.49 million tons compared to October 2017, the Energy Marketing Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said. Production of oil refinery products decreased by 18.5 percent to 2.08 million tons. Also, diesel and gasoline production is down by 18.3 and 18.9 percent, reaching nearly 693 thousand tons and 382 thousand tons, respectively.

In October, total fuel sales fell by 6.7 percent to 2.5 million tons compared to the same month last year.