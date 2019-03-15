Total asset size of energy companies traded on Borsa Istanbul hits TL 52B

The total asset size of seven energy companies traded in Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) increased by 27.1 percent at the end of 2018, reaching around TL 52 billion.

According to information compiled, the total assets of Akenerji, Aksu Enerji, Ayen Enerji, Bomonti Elektrik, Enerjisa Enerji, Odaş Elektrik and Zorlu Enerji rose to nearly TL 51.9 billion by the end of last year. In 2017, the total asset size of these seven companies operating in the energy sector was TL 40.8 billion.

Enerjisa's assets increased 24.42 percent to TL 23.1 billion in this period, while Zorlu Enerji's assets rose 41.55 percent to TL 17.2 billion. Ak Enerji's assets, on the other hand, dropped by 2.97 percent to TL 5.7 billion.

All the companies increased their sales in this period compared to the previous year with their net sales reaching TL 29 billion with an increase of 42.8 percent from TL 20.3 billion.

Enerjisa took the lead in sales with TL 18.3 billion, followed by Akenerji with TL 6.7 billion and Aksu Enerji with TL 2.2 billion.

In the same period, Bomonti Elektrik achieved the highest increase in net sales in proportion with 147.7 percent, followed by Ayen Enerji with 63.4 percent and Aksu Enerji with 49.3 percent increase. Even though all the energy companies increased their sales in this period, they failed to reflect these achievements in their profits. Enerjisa and Zorlu Enerji managed to make a profit in 2018, despite lowering their profits compared to the previous year.

Enerjisa's profit, which stood at TL 988 million in 2017, decreased by 24.32 percent to TL 747.7 million last year. In the same period, Zorlu Enerji's profit fell by 1.54 percent to TL 34.5 million.

Akenerji suffered the highest loss in the said period with TL 1.6 billion, followed by Odaş Elektrik with TL 251.5 million and Ayen Elektrik with TL 49.7 million.

Four of these companies increased their equity, while three companies saw a decrease in this regard. The total equity of all seven companies, which was TL 9.5 billion in 2017, reached TL 10.6 billion in 2018 with an increase of 11 percent. In the same period, Odaş Elektrik ranked first with a 224.44 percent increase, followed by Zorlu Enerji with 118.95 percent and Ayen Energy with 30.09 percent.

Akenerji suffered the highest loss in equity with minus 75.35 percent, while Bomonti Elektrik and Aksu Enerji followed with minus 31.95 percent and minus 12.65 percent, respectively.