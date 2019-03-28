Turkey's gas imports down 6.54 pct in January

Turkey's natural gas imports fell 6.54 percent in January compared to the same month of 2018, according to data from the Turkish energy watchdog.

Imports decreased to 5.81 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January from 6.22 bcm in January 2018, the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

Turkey imported 3.47 bcm of natural gas via the pipelines, while 2.34 bcm was purchased as liquefied natural gas (LNG) in January, EMRA's data shows.

Turkey's total gas consumption went down almost 1.55 percent to 6.09 bcm in January this year from 6.18 bcm in January 2018. The amount of natural gas in storage decreased nearly 0.55 percent to 2.74 bcm in January 2019 from 2.72 bcm in January 2018.

Gas production rose to 43.67 million cubic meters (mcm) over the same period, up from 32.99 mcm in January 2018.