Crude oil imports up 87.22% in March

Turkey's crude oil imports increased by 87.22% to 2.5 million tons this March, compared to the same month last year, the country's energy watchdog confirmed yesterday.

The country's overall imports of oil products increased by 19.61% in March to 3.7 million tons compared to March 2018, Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said.

Oil refinery products output increased by 87.6% to 2.5 million tons. In addition, diesel and gasoline production was up by 30.97% and 15.56%, reaching nearly 957,000 tons and 415,000 tons, respectively.

In March, total fuel sales decreased by 9.5% to 2.3 million tons compared to the same month last year.

LPG imports down over 9%

On the other hand, Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports decreased by 9.03% to 248,000 tons in March year-on-year, according to EMRA data.

Data showed that imports to Turkey came from the U.S., Algeria, Kazakhstan, Norway, Russia, the U.K. and Libya.

Turkey's LPG production increased in March to approximately 79,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 7.44%.

Exports fell by nearly 56.89% to 11,000 tons this March compared to March 2018.

Total LPG sales reached approximately 319,000 tons in March, a 3.47% decrease, including 255,000 tons of autogas, 57,000 tons of bottled LPG and 7,000 tons of bulk LPG.