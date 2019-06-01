Chinese, Singaporean firms look to make energy, port investments in Turkey's Ordu

Delegations from China and Singapore have increased the frequency of their visits for investment in the Black Sea province of Ordu in northern Turkey. Specifically, Chinese companies have announced that they want to invest in wind energy, while Singaporean companies are looking to make port investments in the province. The decisions came during delegations' meetings with Ordu Metropolitan Mayor Mehmet Hilmi Güler, during which they conveyed their will to invest in solar energy, wind power, refuse-derived energy and ports in Ordu. Yubao Chen, vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Turkey, the largest investment bank in the world, visited Güler, the only independent Turkish board member in the bank.

Chen was accompanied by Jian Zhang, general manager of Ming Yang Wind Power International, the largest private wind turbine manufacturer in China and the fifth-largest company in the country, and Erhan Durmaz, the CEO of the partner company Smart Growth International (SGI).

Jian Zhang said that they would like to invest in wind power in Ordu. Durmaz, on the other hand, noted that they want to invest in generating energy by burning waste without damaging the soil and groundwater, as well as turning this energy into electricity and steam energy.

Yubao Chen emphasized that ICBC has obtained good results from their activities in Turkey under the guidance of Güler, adding that Ordu has great investment opportunities. "As the ICBC, we have achieved good results from our activities in Turkey in this process in line with your guidance. So, we are very grateful to you. We have been following 12 financing projects, including wind power plants, ports and shopping malls. We believe that Ordu has great opportunities and think that these projects can be implemented here. In this respect, visits to be paid by energy, port and construction companies in the following days will be crucial for the region," said Chen.

During the visit, Singapore's Ambassador to Ankara Jonathan Tow and Embassy Chief Clark Jacob Anthony Chew said that they wanted to invest in ports. Tow said that they wanted to include Ordu in their investments in Turkey. "In this context, we are ready to do whatever falls to us. We also want to cooperate in the field of Information Technologies or to improve the existing one. As the Republic of Singapore, we care about the development of airports and investments, especially the ports. While doing this, we want to show special attention to Ordu," Tow said.

Indicating that foreign investors have initiated negotiations to invest in Ordu, Güler announced that the Chinese ambassador to Turkey and the managers of 15 companies operating in China would arrive in Ordu on June 20. Pointing out that their work in Ordu will set an example for Turkey, Güler said: "Prior to the big meeting with Chinese businessmen on June 20, we will have a preliminary meeting with Mr. Chen on energy and ports. The work we will conduct in Ordu will serve as an example for Turkey. We may have the opportunity to extend our work to other provinces as well. Therefore, our meeting will be one of the important steps of work not only in Ordu, but also in the entire country."

Highlighting that Singapore operates Mersin International Port, the largest foreign trade port in Turkey, he said that Mersin is located on Turkey's southern coast and Ordu on the northern coast. Indicating that export and tourism flow will be ensured between Ordu and Mersin with a container port to be built in Ordu, Güler said that the Black Sea-Mediterranean line is the most important route on the Ordu-Mersin line.