Qatargas announces largest single delivery in Turkey's Marmara LNG terminal

Doha-based Qatargas announced its delivery of the largest single cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a giant Q-Flex tanker to Turkey's Marmara Ereğlisi LNG Terminal.

The tanker, carrying 207,000 cubic meters of LNG, arrived at the LNG terminal on Saturday, the company said.

The super-chilled LNG was delivered on board the Q-Flex LNG tanker Al Sheehaniya, which has a capacity to load 210,000 cubic meters of LNG, left the Ras Laffan port of Qatar on May 30.

"The recent expansion of Marmara LNG Terminal allows Qatargas to send the world's largest LNG vessels to yet another LNG terminal in Turkey. With 14 LNG trains and a total annual production capacity of 77 million tons, Qatargas is ideally positioned to meet increasing customer demand for reliable LNG, and capture the economies of scale afforded by Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG vessels," Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, chief executive officer of Qatargas said in the statement.

The Marmara LNG terminal was originally designed to accommodate conventional size vessels and recently went through upgrades to accommodate both Q-Flex and Q-Max vessels. The terminal is owned by the state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAŞ).

So far this year, Qatar has been the second-biggest exporter of LNG to Turkey, after Algeria and followed by Nigeria, according to the energy information service Platts.