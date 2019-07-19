GE to supply equipment for 158 MW wind farms in Turkey

GE Renewable Energy, the green energy division of U.S. giant General Electric (GE), announced on Wednesday it has been selected by Türkerler Holding and RT Enerji to supply equipment for five onshore wind farms in Turkey.

In a statement, the company said it will supply wind turbines for the Kirazlı project in İzmir, the Meryem project in Bilecik Şile, the Mahmut Şevket projects in Istanbul and the Pamukova project in Sakarya.

"Forty-nine of GE's 3 MW onshore wind turbines will be installed in İzmir, Bilecik, Sakarya and Istanbul," the company said.

With a total capacity of 158 megawatts (MW), it added, the project will provide renewable energy to the region, powering the equivalent of 183,000 homes. The scope also includes a 10-year servicing agreement.

"GE, RT Enerji and Türkerler have built a strong relationship, and we are very happy to be working together again. We have been heavily engaged in helping Turkey work toward its sustainable energy targets, and these wind farms are yet another step in the right direction. Turkey is ranked among the richest countries in the world in terms of the renewable energy resources – also called clean energy. As GE, RT Enerji and Türkerler, we invest in clean energy, meaning nature. We are pleased and proud of this investment in order to meet the energy needs of future generations and to minimize the damage to the environment," the statement cited Türkerler Holding and RT Enerji as saying.

As a part of the agreement, LM Wind Power will produce the 147 blades for the wind turbines at the Bergama site in İzmir, where GE has more than 450 employees.

The site, which began operation in July 2017, became the 15th LM Wind Power factory and the first opened after the company became a GE Renewable Energy business. "The site aims to help meet the requirements of the rapidly growing Turkish wind industry. Towers and generators will also be produced in the country," the statement said.

Manar al-Moneef, GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind regional leader for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, said GE has been one of the early investors in Turkey and continues its commitment to create jobs and contribute to the development of high technology in the energy industry. "We are delighted to be partnering with Türkerler and RT Enerji again and working on this exciting project. GE's high-tech 3 MW platform turbines are well suited to Turkey's wind speeds and landscape. And, with a more than 1,200 MW installed base in the country, GE is proud to be bringing additional renewable, sustainable energy to the region. We look forward to additional opportunities to work with Türkerler and RT Enerji in the future," he added.