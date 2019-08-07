Turkey's 2nd drillship Yavuz begins operations in East Med

All parties should cooperate with Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Ankara wants hydrocarbon resources around Cyprus to be matter of peace and prosperity, not conflict

Turkey will not back down on serving as TRNC's guarantor

The sixth generation ultra-deepwater drillship, Yavuz, has started its operations at the Karpaz-1 well located in the Bay of Gazimağusa, also known as Famagusta, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"As of today, we reached a drilling depth of 1,710 meters. We have a 2.5-3 month program here," Fatih Dönmez, Turkey's energy and natural resources minister said, following his visit to the Yavuz drilling ship on Tuesday with Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Economy and Energy Minister Hasan Tacoy.

He expressed his hope that when they reach the target depth, they would find natural gas resources.

From spring onwards when Ankara sent two drilling vessels -- the Fatih and the Yavuz -- to the Eastern Mediterranean, work has been ongoing while asserting the right of Turkey and TRNC to the resources of the region.

"Yavuz drilling ship is the latest in our fleet, while Fatih drilling vessel also continues to conduct its operations in the western part of the island," Dönmez said.

Turkey's first seismic vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, bought from Norway in 2013, has been conducting exploration in the Mediterranean since April 2017.

"In August, our second seismic vessel, the MTA Oruç Reis, will also be sent to the Mediterranean. So we will continue to do our research and drilling activities in the Mediterranean with the two seismic and the two drilling vessels," Dönmez said.

The MTA Oruç Reis has been conducting seismic surveys in the Black Sea and Marmara since August 2017.

Athens and the Greek Cypriot administration have opposed Turkey's move in the Mediterranean, and have threatened to arrest the ships' crews, enlisting EU leaders to also condemn Turkey's activities.

Underlining Turkey's strong support for the rights of the Turkish people living in the TRNC, Dönmez said the TRNC government last month suggested forming a cooperation mechanism for joint exploration and profit-sharing of hydrocarbon resources around the island of Cyprus. However, this suggestion was rejected by the Greek Cypriot administration.

"Once more I would like to say that the gathering of the two sides with the aim of reevaluation of this proposal will be for the benefit of all sides. And once more I would like to say that we are ready to support this meeting as a guarantor country," Dönmez asserted.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Tatar said that Turkey's decisive stance is crucial for the protection of Turkish Cypriots' rights and interests in the East Mediterranean.

"We would like to thank the Turkish government once more because it is not easy to conduct these very high-cost activities," he said.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus's annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.