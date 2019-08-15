328 Turkish students to study in field of energy at top 500 universities

Turkey is set to send an additional 328 students to study abroad in an attempt to reduce dependence on foreign energy and to develop the localization and know-how technology in the country. As part of the Program of Selection and Placement of Students for Overseas Postgraduate Education (YLSY) scholarship, awarded by the Ministry of National Education to meet the qualified human resources requirements of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and related and affiliated institutions, a total of 328 students will be eligible for graduate studies abroad in the field of energy. A total of 231 will specialize in nuclear energy, 84 in mines and 13 in energy efficiency and environment. They will study at master's degree and Ph.D. programs in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, the U.K., France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, China and Russia, in universities that have entered the top 500 in world rankings.

Under the scholarship program, 23 students will study on behalf of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, 72 of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, 65 of the Turkish Atomic Energy Agency, 64 of the Mineral Research and Exploration General Directorate (MTA), 15 of the National Boron Research Institute (BOREN), five of the Rare Earth Elements Research Institute (NATEN) and 84 of the Electricity Generation Inc. (EÜAŞ). Scholarship holders will be obliged to provide compulsory service for twice the period of study abroad with official or partial scholarship status. Candidates will fulfill this obligation in the relevant position of government institutions and organizations they will study on behalf of.

Applications opened on Aug. 7 and will be accepted till Aug. 26, 2019. Those who have completed their graduate education abroad will be appointed to the positions of Assistant Expert in Energy and Natural Resources, Assistant Expert in Atomic Energy and Assistant Expert in Nuclear Regulation, while those who have completed their doctorate studies will be appointed to the positions of Energy and Natural Resources Specialist, Atomic Energy Specialist and Nuclear Regulatory Specialist.

Students who have studied for master's and Ph.D. degrees abroad on behalf of EÜAŞ, BOREN, NATEN and MTA will fulfill their compulsory service obligations in the position of engineers, chemists, experts and lawyers. The application can be found on the Official Scholarship Student System of the Ministry of National Education (MEB).