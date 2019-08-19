Rise in local production saves $1.4 billion in electricity generation

The increasing share of domestic resources in power generation has led to a 15.4% decrease in electricity generation from imported resources, saving Turkey around $1.4 billion.

Last month, Turkey's installed power recorded an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period of last year and reached 90,449 megawatts (MW) as the investments in power generation soared in order to meet the growing energy demand of Turkey.

In the period of January to July this year, the share of local resources in power generation recorded a growth of 29.4% and hit over 116.7 million megawatt hours, according to the information obtained from Energy and Natural Resources Ministry. The aggregate share of renewable resources in electricity generation is calculated at 44.7% and rose to 87.6 million megawatt hours.

From Jan. 1 to July 31, electricity generation from natural gas decreased by 24 million megawatt hours and Turkey saved around $1.3 billion on its energy bill. In the same period, the power generation from imported coal also shrank by 4 million megawatt hours, again saving Turkey $102.5 million. Electricity imports in the first seven months of the year fell by 23.4% and dropped to 1.15 gigawatt hours (GW). In the same period, the electricity export rose by 21.6% and hit 1,795 gigawatt hours.