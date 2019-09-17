Turkey hits 20-year high in domestic oil production

Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) surpassed 50,000 barrels per day in domestic oil production, the highest production capacity in the last 20 years, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez announced Monday.

In 2018, daily domestic production was 42,330 barrels, Dönmez said over his social media account, stressing that all resources would be offered to the service of the nation with the vision of "independent energy, strong Turkey."

"Our national corporation TPAO has reached the highest production capacity in the last 20 years in domestic oil production by surpassing 50,000 barrels per day," he noted.