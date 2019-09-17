Turkey's daily wind power generation sets record

Turkey's wind electricity generation hit a daily record on Sunday with 19% of the total power being generated from wind, according to data from the Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) yesterday.

The country produced 132.90 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity from wind farms on Sunday, according to data provided by TEİAŞ.

In this particular time period, wind power became the third largest energy source after imported coal, which generated 157.87 GWh of electricity. Lignite came second with 144.18 GWh.

Throughout the period, wind power generation per hour remained above 5 GWh.

According to TEİAŞ, Turkey's total installed power capacity was 90.39 gigawatts (GW) as of Sept. 15. Wind power installed capacity was 7.27 GW in the same period.

The country plans to boost its wind and solar capacity by 10,000 megawatts (MW) each in the coming decade through renewable energy resources zone (YEKA) tenders.