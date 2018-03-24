In Sydney, the Opera House has gone dark. In New Delhi, the lights have gone off at the city's great arch. In Kuala Lumpur, darkness has fallen on the Petronas Towers.

Earth Hour lasts for just 60 minutes and its power is purely symbolic. But beginning at 8:30 p.m. local time, in countries around the world, people are switching off the lights in a global call for international unity on the importance of climate change.

Since beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off the porch lights to letting the Opera House go dark.

Those 60 minutes are "an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture, and behavior change towards sustainability," Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.

Boys with a painted number 60 on their faces, representing the 60 minutes of Earth Hour, are seen during Earth Hour outside a mall in Bacoor, Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2018 (Reuters Photo) Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change Lights switched off for Earth Hour to raise awareness on climate change

Many people, of course, barely notice. Around India Gate, New Delhi's monument to the Indian dead in World War I, thousands of people continued Saturday with the city's nightly warm-weather ritual. They bought ice cream and cheap plastic trinkets. They flirted. Young children rode in electric carts that their parents rented for a few minutes at a stretch.

But for an hour the arch stayed dark, a silent call for change.