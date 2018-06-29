Fury as US hunter shares photo with dead rare black giraffe

A U.S. trophy hunter sparked waves of outrage on social media after killing a rare black giraffe and sharing photos of herself posing with its corpse.

The hunter, identified as Tess Thompson Talley, shot the rare animal during her trip to South Africa.

As her social media posts suggest, the woman is a veteran trophy hunter who has killed several exotic animals, including kangaroos, antelopes and monkeys.

She shared pictures with the killed giraffe, saying her "once in a lifetime dream hunt came true."

"Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite awhile [sic]. I knew it was the one. He was over 18 years old, 4,000 lbs and was blessed to be able to get 2,000 lbs of meat from him," her caption added.

After her photos landed on Twitter, she quickly drew a spate of widespread condemnation with many commenters voicing their disgust with the hunter.

Trophy hunting is a legal practice in several southern African countries, including Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.