Old tires at Presidential Complex recycled into chess set

Championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste movement continues to inspire social responsibility projects while encouraging the public to reduce the amount of waste they produce.

As a part of the project, a total of 190 worn-out tires collected in the Presidential Complex in Ankara were delivered to the Tire Industrialist Association (LASDER) and the recycled tires have been turned into chess and other game sets that are suitable for outdoor use. The chess set was also donated to Ağrı Eleşkirt Cengiz Topel Middle School's girl's chess team, in honor of their national success. LASDER has announced that the chess set will be delivered to the school in a few days.

The Zero Waste movement has led the Presidential Complex to prevent 9.94 tons of green gas emission and saved 439.314 kWh (kilowatt hours) of energy with the recycling of 88.780 kilograms of waste in the last 14 months. Moreover, The Presidential complex helped the protection of 720 trees, which can meet the oxygen needs of 1,441 people with the recycling of 42.390 kilograms of paper waste. Moreover, 29.450 kilograms of plastic waste, 480 barrels of petroleum and 6,450 kilograms of waste oil was turned into biodiesel.