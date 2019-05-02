Butterflies bring color to Tunceli's meadows

Known for its rich flora and numerous endemic species, Tunceli's Ovacık district in the eastern Anatolia welcomed colorful butterflies Vanessa cardui also known as the "painted lady."

Seen in the northern hemisphere, especially in Africa and Australia, the butterflies are the messengers of spring. Living between the sea level and as high as 3,000 meters, the painted lady reproduces three times a year and travel to the warmer parts of the world when winter arrives at the northern hemisphere.

Visiting meadows in the region, both tourists and locals enjoy the colorful atmosphere created by the butterflies as well as the enlivened nature. The butterflies sitting on the colorful blossoms also offer amateur photographers a chance to capture the best nature photographs.

Surrounded by mountains exhibiting a majestic view, Tunceli is a land with untouched natural beauty and an area of rocky steep cliffs displaying a wild appearance. The city hosts various kinds of flowers, endemic plants, endangered mountain goats, grizzly bears and wildcats, the Kutudere and Halvori springs and blessed Munzur Spring, the Zenginpınar and Dereova waterfalls and Keban Dam Lake. Ovacık offers the opportunity to ski to its visitors in winter while they can enjoy swimming and rafting in the Munzur River in summer.