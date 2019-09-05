Scientists discover endemic cricket species in eastern Turkey

A new species of the bush cricket also known as the meat-eating giant cricket and belongs to the saga family was discovered during the fieldwork carried out by Turkish scientists in the higher parts of eastern Turkey's Hakkari province, officials said Thursday.

The new species was found during works carried out under the scope of a project initiated by the Biodiversity Research and Application Center of Hakkari University.

Associate Professor Mehmet Sait Taylan from the university's biology department told Anadolu Agency that Hakkari is an important city in terms of biodiversity as it located on a high-altitude mountain system.

"This cricket is a very important species for the ecosystem. Since it is a carnivorous and a hunter, it feeds on harmful insects in agricultural areas. Our farmers and our people should be more sensitive to this species," Taylan said, adding that Hakkari has great potential in terms of endemic species.

Taylan added that they have also been carrying out research on saga cricket family in Turkey with colleagues from different universities for some 10 years, noting that the new study which was published in an international science journal contributed to their work.

The meat-eating cricket species which is a different species of "Saga Syriaca" that is found in southeastern Turkey's Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman provinces, was named "Saga Hakkarica."